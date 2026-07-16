JD Vance: ’Israeli’ Figures Seek to Extend US War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

United States Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that some figures in the "Israeli" leadership are seeking to extend the war on Iran by shaping public opinion in the US.

“There are some people within their system [in the 'Israeli' entity] we know beyond a shadow of a doubt who are manipulating and trying to change American public opinion to keep the war [with Iran] going on indefinitely,” Vance said during an appearance on a podcast hosted by media personality Joe Rogan.

Vance added that US President Donald Trump would have pursued war against Iran regardless of any influence from "Israel", saying the president firmly believes Tehran should not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, which the Islamic Republic has consistently denied obtaining.

Moreover, US and "Israeli" assessments and statements have both revealed that Iran is not pursuing a nuclear weapon. Instead, Tehran's nuclear program is strictly civilian, and used for peaceful purposes.

The remarks came after reports, citing "Israeli" security sources, said on Tuesday that the "Israeli" occupation entity was concerned the Trump administration had lost its determination to eliminate Iran’s peaceful nuclear capabilities and had instead shifted its focus toward securing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the report, the change in priorities raised concerns among "Israeli" officials over Washington’s approach to the ongoing war on Tehran.

Meanwhile, tensions rise around the Strait of Hormuz as US strikes on Iran and Iranian retaliatory attacks on US bases escalate, with Tehran announcing the waterway's closure until an end to US interference.

In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran has suspended parts of its commitments following US violations, adding that Iran currently has "no agenda for negotiations" and is focused on defense.