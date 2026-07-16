Fresh US Strikes Hit Southern Iran Overnight

By Staff, Agencies

The United States launched a new wave of overnight strikes across southern Iran, targeting multiple sites, according to Iranian media and local officials.

Renewed US airstrikes reportedly targeted the port city of Bandar Abbas for the third time in recent hours, as attacks expanded across several provinces.

Meanwhie, Iran's official news agency reported explosions in the city of Rask following the US attacks, while Tasnim News Agency said two explosions were heard in Konarak, located in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Elsewhere, Mehr News Agency also reported a fresh explosion in Ahvaz. Tasnim said US strikes targeted more than four locations in the city several times throughout the night.

Khuzestan's deputy governor said the attacks damaged several residential homes in Ahvaz, while authorities in Hormozgan Province reported damage to part of a fish meal production plant after a US strike targeted the vicinity of Qeshm Island.

Earlier, Tasnim earlier reported that a US projectile struck a site near Sirik Port in Hormozgan Province before Iran's official news agency later reported renewed US attacks on the port.

According to Iran's Health Ministry, 35 civilians had been martyred in the US attacks as of noon Wednesday.

The latest strikes mark another escalation in the ongoing US aggression targeting southern Iran. Tehran has continued to respond by launching attacks against US military bases, facilities and strategic sites across the region.

Separately, the Iranian Army has vowed a "decisive" response after a US missile attack targeted a military barracks in the southeastern city of Iranshahr, claiming seven members of its Ground Forces and injuring several others, according to Iranian media.

In a statement, the Army's Ground Forces said the attack "will not go unanswered," adding that the response would be "decisive and delivered at the appropriate time."

"The cowardly aggression carried out by the US military against the Bambur barracks in Iranshahr, which resulted in the martyrdom of seven members of the Ground Forces, will not pass without a response", the statement continued.

According to the statement, US forces launched 13 missiles in the early hours of Wednesday, directly targeting military dormitories and accommodation facilities inside the base, causing multiple casualties. The Iranian Army said those injured are receiving medical treatment.