IRG: US Military Infrastructure Under Fire

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said its operations are targeting US offensive infrastructure across the region, while the Iranian Army reaffirmed the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Tehran's demands are met.

Meanwhile, IRG spokesperson Hossein Mohebi said Iranian operations are currently centered on targeting US military infrastructure, warning Washington against believing it could sustain the current conflict or turn it into a prolonged war of attrition.

"The enemy should not think that it is capable of continuing the current equation of the fighting and turning the war into a war of attrition."

Separately, Iranian army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami Nia said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until its management is brought under Iran's authority.

He added that reopening the strategic waterway is contingent upon the US complying with the terms of the memorandum of understanding [MoU], ending hostile actions, and recognizing Iranian laws governing the strait.

The statements came as US strikes on southern Iran continue, with Tehran responding by targeting US sites across the region and keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed after Washington's military escalation.

In a related development, Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Tehran is engaged in an "existential war" with the US, while stressing readiness to defend national interests and keep diplomacy open.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran suspended parts of its commitments after US violations, adding that Iran has "no agenda for negotiations" and is focused on defense.