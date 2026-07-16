Iran Targets US Military Bases in Kuwait, Jordan

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said Thursday it targeted United States military infrastructure in Kuwait and Jordan and downed a US MQ-9 drone over southwestern Iran as tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated.

According to the IRG, Iranian forces struck the early warning radar of the C-RAM air defense system at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, in addition to a gathering of US troops.

The IRG also announced that it had shot down an American MQ-9 drone over the city of Andimeshk in Khuzestan Province, describing the operation as a response to overnight US attacks on parts of Iran's southern coastline.

The force dismissed reports circulated by hostile media claiming casualties or damage in Pakdasht, insisting that sounds heard in the area were solely the result of Iranian air defense activity.

At the same time, the Iranian army said it had targeted the fixed radar site, communications system, and fuel storage facilities at the US-operated Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan using suicide drones. The strike was described as part of Iran's response to the US attack on an army barracks in Iranshahr.

Separately, Iran's Crisis Management Headquarters spokesperson said parts of Semnan Airport were hit by airstrikes, while residential areas across Semnan Province were not affected.

Additionally, two explosions were reported near Khondab, southwest of Tehran, while US airstrikes also targeted areas east and west of the capital and sites in Hormozgan Province.

Earlier, IRG spokesperson Hossein Mohebi said Iran's operations remain focused on US military infrastructure across the region, as Washington and Tehran continue exchanging strikes, with US attacks targeting Iranian sites and Tehran responding against US bases and strategic positions.