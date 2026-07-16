Trump Expands ICE Enforcement After Fatal Shooting

By Staff, Agencies

United States President Donald Trump ordered federal immigration agents to resume immigration-related traffic stops on Wednesday, reversing a brief suspension after two fatal shootings involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] officers in Texas and Maine.

The decision overruled senior administration officials who had paused most vehicle stops while reviewing operational procedures following the incidents.

The reversal came after White House border czar Tom Homan announced on Tuesday that ICE would temporarily suspend most vehicle stops to review enforcement procedures and "make sure ICE agents are safe and doing the right thing."

The announcement prompted criticism from several hardline Republican figures, including conservative strategist Mike Davis, before Trump publicly rejected the move.

"We must be strong, tough, and smart, and we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.'s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's directive also overruled Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, restoring the tactic as a central component of the administration's immigration enforcement strategy.

The two fatal shootings involving ICE officers in Maine and Texas have intensified scrutiny of the agency's enforcement tactics, with officials acknowledging neither person was the intended target.

Meanwhile, the shootings triggered protests and political backlash, with calls to suspend ICE vehicle stops until investigations are completed as arrests in Maine surged.

Additionally, deaths during immigration enforcement operations and ICE custody have intensified criticism of the Trump administration's deportation campaign, with advocates raising concerns over enforcement practices and detainee treatment.