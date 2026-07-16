Trump’s Iran Gamble: When Pressure Fails Against Resistance

By Mohamad Hammoud

How Washington’s aggressive unilateralism exposed the limits of coercive diplomacy

President Donald Trump’s confrontation with Iran has revealed the limits of a foreign policy built on intimidation, economic pressure, and personal dominance. His approach relied on the belief that adversaries would eventually surrender when faced with enough pressure. Iran demonstrated why such tactics cannot succeed against a government that has spent decades building its ability to withstand outside pressure.

The Failure of a Pressure Strategy

Trump’s weakness became visible when he announced tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, only to reverse course within a day. According to the New York Times, the decision and its quick reversal revealed improvisation and disregard for allies who immediately rejected the proposal. The episode reflected Trump’s reliance on pressure tactics without a broader strategy for dealing with a country that does not respond to traditional coercion.

Analysts like Vali Nasr of Johns Hopkins noted that Iran refuses to “bend and kiss the ring,” exposing the weakness of Trump’s belief that force of personality could replace diplomacy. The confrontation shows how American tactics that succeed elsewhere often struggle in the Middle East, where history and resilience shape political outcomes.

Misreading Iran’s Political System

Trump’s strategy failed because it was built on a misunderstanding of the system he was trying to defeat. He viewed Iran’s revolutionary government as a fragile “house of cards” that would collapse under enough economic pressure. However, John Hannah, a former adviser to Dick Cheney, argued that Trump underestimated the strength of the Iranian government structure created after the 1979 revolution and overestimated America’s ability to dismantle it.

Iran’s leadership, shaped by decades of sanctions and isolation, has demonstrated its ability to absorb punishment while using nationalist pride to maintain support. Trump’s belief that economic collapse alone would force Tehran to surrender showed his misunderstanding of the Iranian regime and its ability to endure hardship in defense of its sovereignty.

When Pressure Fails at the Negotiating Table

The misunderstanding affected diplomatic efforts. The Trump administration reached a temporary cease-fire intended to quiet the guns for sixty days while resolving remaining issues. But, as became the pattern with this administration, it moved away from the agreement. Under pressure from the “Israeli” prime minister and other Gulf countries, Trump sought further concessions from Iran rather than accepting the terms already reached. This failure demonstrates the difficulty of reaching an agreement with a leader who repeatedly changes his position and expects pressure to produce surrender.

The Political Cost of a Prolonged Conflict

The consequences of Trump’s miscalculation extended into domestic politics. As the war continued into its twentieth week, the conflict became a political challenge. With American public opinion turning against the war and gas prices rising as midterm elections approach, Iran believes time is working in its favor.

Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings Institution noted that recent history provided little reason to believe Tehran would offer Trump an easy exit, highlighting the gap between his expectations and reality. Meanwhile, Trump’s unilateral approach complicated his relationship with Gulf Arab allies. The Strait of Hormuz toll proposal, announced without consultation, was quickly rejected and forced Trump into a humiliating retreat.

A Test of Presidential Legacy

Beyond the immediate political and military consequences lies the question of history. Aaron David Miller, a veteran peace negotiator, warned that Iran could damage Trump’s presidency in the same way the hostage crisis damaged Jimmy Carter’s. Both leaders underestimated Iran’s ability to resist and faced domestic backlash.

Trump’s changing descriptions of Iranian negotiators—from calling them “rational people” to condemning them as “scum”—illustrate the contradictions in his approach. Abbas Milani of Stanford observed that Trump enters negotiations with conflicting messages, offering prosperity one moment and threatening destruction the next, leaving both negotiators and opponents uncertain.

Conclusion: Power Without Strategy

Trump’s confrontation with Iran stands as a case study in the limits of American power when it is used without strategy or historical perspective. His reversals and contradictions have alienated allies, strengthened adversaries, and left him trapped in a conflict he cannot easily control.

Iran, rather than collapsing under pressure, has relied on endurance and regional influence to withstand the campaign against it.

The Middle East has long been a graveyard for presidential ambitions, and Trump’s struggle with Iran is no exception. By relying more on instinct than expertise, he has created a confrontation that reveals not strength, but vulnerability. Whether this episode defines his presidency or fades into the background, one lesson remains clear: power without strategy is no power at all—especially when it is used against a well-structured adversary with deep political roots and the support of its population.