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Germany Raises Alarm Over US Election Meddling Claims

Germany Raises Alarm Over US Election Meddling Claims
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By Staff, Agencies

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned the Trump administration against interfering in German elections after the US State Department announced a funding scheme targeting Europe-based causes aligned with the "MAGA" movement.

The warning came as Washington unveiled grants of up to $3 million for European charities, thinktanks, and individuals promoting issues including national sovereignty, migration, censorship, and “civilizational heritage.”

Meanwhile, Merz said Germany does not interfere in US elections and warned against US government-linked efforts to influence German state elections.

However, former US officials say the grant scheme is part of a months-long effort by the state department to repurpose US government funds to support far-right groups and potentially political parties in Europe.

At the same time, a former State Department official said the grant criteria remain unclear, with the scheme vaguely listing eligible applicants as “individuals” and “governmental institutions” without further details.

Previously, reports suggested the US State Department under Trump sought to fund European political parties, while Merz stressed that foreign financing of German parties is illegal.

In addition, critics accused Washington of tilting European political landscapes in favor of right-wing groups as US officials deepen ties with conservative movements across the continent.

Earlier, the US national security strategy praised “patriotic European parties,” prompting concerns over Washington’s stance toward European domestic politics.

Furthermore, critics pointed to State Department figure Sarah B. Rogers, who has been crtizised for promoting policies viewed as hostile toward European liberal democracies and has maintained links with socially conservative organizations.

Meanwhile, the grants, administered by the State Department’s human rights bureau, have been described by critics as reflecting a shift in the agency’s role under the Trump administration.

Potential recipients include Europe-based conservative groups such as the UK’s Free Speech Union and organizations affected by funding changes following Viktor Orbán’s political setbacks in Hungary.

For its part, the State Department said the grants are intended to support human rights and democratic principles in Europe, insisting that the funds are not available to political parties.

germany us foreign policy trumpadministration DonaldTrump UnitedStates

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Last Update: 16-07-2026 Hour: 07:13 Beirut Timing

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