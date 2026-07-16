Iran Summons British Envoy to Protest UK’s IRG “Terrorist” Designation

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned British Ambassador Hugo Shorter to formally protest the UK’s decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] as a terrorist organization, condemning the move as an “unjustified” and “hostile” action against the Islamic Republic.

The UK government announced the designation on Monday under powers granted by the National Security [State Threats] Act, with Security Minister Angela Eagle claiming the decision was based on alleged IRG-linked activities involving threats and intimidation on British soil.

During the meeting, Assistant Foreign Minister Alireza Yousefi, who also serves as director general for Western Europe, rejected the accusations against the IRG as “baseless, irresponsible and inconsistent” with the UK’s international obligations.

Yousefi also criticized comments made by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and accused London of continuing to provide refuge to groups that Tehran considers terrorist organizations while simultaneously leveling unfounded accusations against Iran.

Emphasizing the IRG’s role in safeguarding Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Yousefi said the force remains a cornerstone of the country’s national defense and warned that any hostile legislation targeting Iran or its institutions would be met with a “firm and reciprocal response.”

According to the Foreign Ministry, the protest underscores Tehran’s rejection of what it views as politically motivated measures aimed at undermining Iran’s security institutions and increasing pressure on the country.