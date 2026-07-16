New Zealand Confirms First Bird Flu Case

By Staff, Agencies

New Zealand has confirmed its first case of the deadly H5N1 bird flu, raising fears the virus could threaten the country's vulnerable native bird species if it spreads.

The biosecurity minister Andrew Hoggard said a single ocean-going seabird, a brown skua, returned a confirmed positive test on Wednesday, after it was found on Petone beach in Wellington on 10 July.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, where birds hold a significant place in the culture and ecosystem, the virus has the potential to be catastrophic. However, New Zealand has been preparing for the possible arrival of bird flu for years and a vaccination programme is under way for five species of endangered birds in captive breeding programmes, including the charismatic Kakapo and Takahe.

In addition, the ministry for primary industries said it has a well-established surveillance programme that spans wildlife sanctuaries, zoos, the poultry industry, vets and the public.

However, University of Auckland conservation biology professor James Russell warned that bird flu is an "unwelcome threat" to native species, saying there is "little we can do" to stop its impact on wild bird populations.

For now, Hoggard said there was no evidence of mass wildlife deaths or bird-to-bird transmission in New Zealand, while urging the public to report groups of three or more sick or dead birds.

Globally, the H5N1 strain, which emerged in Asia and has spread across Europe, the Americas, Antarctica, and Australia since 2021, has killed millions of birds worldwide and caused severe population declines in some regions.

Notably, around 80% of New Zealand's native bird species are already threatened or endangered, heightening concerns over the virus's impact.

Still, University of Otago virologist Jemma Geoghegan said New Zealand can build on international experience, including Australia's response, to strengthen surveillance and outbreak management.

Even so, Massey University expert Nigel French warned the virus remains a "big unknown," with colony-nesting and scavenging birds facing the greatest risk.

He also warned that endangered sea lions and other treasured native species could be severely affected, stressing the need for strong vaccination and containment measures.