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Hezbollah Reaffirms Denial of Any Presence or Activity in Syria

Hezbollah Reaffirms Denial of Any Presence or Activity in Syria
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
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Translated by Al-Ahed News

Statement issued by Hezbollah Media Relations:

 

From time to time, allegations are repeated regarding the existence of Hezbollah activity inside Syrian territory. The party has previously denied these claims repeatedly and categorically, affirming that they are false allegations in their entirety.

Accordingly, Hezbollah's Media Relations once again renews its denial of these baseless claims and affirms that these allegations and accusations are nothing more than fabricated narratives with no basis in truth. It stresses that they are intended to harm Hezbollah and serve the Zionist-American project in the region.

Syria Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations activities

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Last Update: 16-07-2026 Hour: 10:36 Beirut Timing

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