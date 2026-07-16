Iran Urges UN Rights Chief to Condemn US Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva has called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to unequivocally condemn ongoing US attacks on civilian infrastructure, warning that Washington's renewed military campaign against the Islamic Republic is causing severe humanitarian and human rights consequences.

In a letter sent on Thursday, Iran's permanent representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Ali Bahraini, urged the UN human rights chief to take a clear public stance against the continued US strikes, particularly those targeting Iran's southern ports.

Bahraini said the attacks constitute a blatant violation of international law, alleging that they have killed numerous civilians and caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and other vital facilities across the country.

Among the sites cited in the letter were sections of the Tehran–Mashhad railway, a drinking water production facility in Dehloran, wheat storage silos in Hoveizeh and Dasht-e Azadegan, fishing vessels in southern Iran, missile strikes near Baqaei Hospital in Ahvaz, and Semnan Airport.

The Iranian envoy also expressed regret that the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has not publicly condemned the recent US attacks.

Bahraini warned that, at a time when the territorial integrity of a UN member state has been violated and civilians continue to suffer the consequences of military attacks, the absence of a clear, timely, and firm response risks creating the impression that international law and human rights protections are being applied selectively.

The appeal comes amid renewed US military strikes on Iran that have hit civilian areas and critical infrastructure alongside other targets.

Tehran has condemned the attacks as violations of international law and the UN Charter, accusing Washington of escalating regional instability and endangering civilian lives through its continued military operations.