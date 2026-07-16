US House Rejects Proposal to Suspend Military Aid to “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to reject a proposal to suspend military aid to “Israel,” although the measure received the backing of more than 100 Democratic lawmakers, reflecting growing divisions in Washington over continued support for the occupation amid its war on Gaza.

The amendment, introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie during debate on a State Department appropriations bill, was defeated by a vote of 314 to 104.

Despite its defeat, the proposal was supported by 103 Democrats and one Republican, marking one of the largest displays of congressional opposition to US military assistance for “Israel” in recent years.

Massie's amendment sought to prohibit any funds in the appropriations bill from being used for “Israel,” including the approximately $3.3 billion in annual military assistance provided under the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and the occupation.

While Massie has consistently opposed foreign aid on fiscal grounds, he also cited the humanitarian consequences of the war on Gaza during the debate.

"There have been 70,000 casualties in Gaza, and I don't think we should be part of that," he told fellow lawmakers.

The proposal faced little prospect of becoming law, as it would have required approval in the Senate and would almost certainly have been vetoed by US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly reaffirmed Washington's military and political support for “Israel.”