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Hezbollah Denies Involvement in Circulated List of Alleged Collaborators

Hezbollah Denies Involvement in Circulated List of Alleged Collaborators
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Translated by Al-Ahed News

Statement Issued by Hezbollah Media Relations:

A list containing a number of names accused of collaborating with the Zionist enemy has circulated on social media. It was claimed that the list had been published by “activists close to Hezbollah,” in an attempt to suggest that Hezbollah was behind its publication.

Hezbollah's Media Relations wishes to emphasize that the party has no connection whatsoever to this list, directly or indirectly. It calls on the public to deal responsibly with such allegations, whose publishers aim to stir confusion and incite discord.

The Media Relations Office also affirms that Hezbollah has never been in the position of classifying people, accusing them regarding their national background, or branding them as traitors, regardless of the intensity of political disagreements.

National responsibility, particularly under these sensitive circumstances, requires verifying the accuracy of news and allegations before they are circulated, and refraining from making unfounded accusations in order to settle personal or political scores.

 

Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations collaboration hezbollah statement

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