US Expands UAE Access to Advanced AI Following Support in War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has expanded the United Arab Emirates' access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, citing Abu Dhabi's military support during the joint US, “Israeli” war against Iran.

The US Department of Commerce announced that the UAE will receive broader access to advanced technologies with potential military applications, describing the decision as recognition of Abu Dhabi's role in conducting airstrikes against Iran, intercepting Iranian missiles, and helping maintain oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict.

According to the department, the policy upgrade acknowledges the UAE's contribution to advancing US national security objectives during Washington's military campaign, known as Operation Epic Fury.

The announcement follows the UAE's participation in the opening phase of the US, “Israeli” war against Iran, during which Emirati forces reportedly carried out dozens of airstrikes before Iran launched retaliatory missile attacks.

Media reports citing informed sources said the decision will allow the UAE's leading artificial intelligence company, G42, to freely purchase advanced AI chips from US companies such as Nvidia for at least the next nine months.

The measure also removes export licensing requirements that had previously restricted major US technology firms, including Microsoft and OpenAI, from constructing data centers in the UAE.

Beyond artificial intelligence, the agreement permits Abu Dhabi to purchase military equipment and dual-use technologies for civilian nuclear energy projects without requiring US export licenses, a privilege reportedly not extended to close US partners such as “Israel” and Saudi Arabia.

The decision effectively places the UAE alongside countries such as South Korea, India, and several European allies in terms of access to sensitive US technologies with potential military applications.

According to reports, Emirati officials renewed their lobbying efforts directly with the White House after the outbreak of the war against Iran, arguing that their military contribution had demonstrated the UAE's strategic importance to Washington.

The move has nevertheless attracted scrutiny in Washington because G42 is controlled by UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is reported to have significant business ties with the family of US President Donald Trump.

Last month, media reports stated that the US military used artificial intelligence systems developed by Anthropic and Palantir to identify targets during the opening hours of the US, “Israeli” military campaign against Iran.

According to those reports, the AI-assisted targeting systems were used in strikes on Minab School on February 28, killing more than 170 students and teachers, and on a sports hall in the southern city of Lamerd, where 24 civilians were killed.

During the 40-day US, “Israeli” war against Iran, Iranian authorities said at least 3,500 civilians were martyred.