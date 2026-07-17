US Strikes Hit Civilian Infrastructure in Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian state media reported that overnight Thursday into Friday, US military strikes targeted civilian infrastructure in several parts of Iran, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

According to Iran’s state television, attacks on two bridges in Hormozgan Province martyred three civilians and injured nine others. However, the Islamic Republic News Agency [IRNA], citing Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences, later reported that seven people were martyred in strikes on bridges in the city of Bandar Khamir.

State television also reported that three explosions occurred near Iran Shahr Airport in southeastern Iran, adding that at least one US projectile struck the airport.

Meanwhile, the Mehr News Agency reported that a railway junction station in Bandar Abbas was also hit, with two people reportedly injured. Iranian state media further stated that another US strike wounded one person in the coastal city of Bushehr.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations submitted a letter to the UN Security Council condemning the reported attacks. The letter argued that the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure violates international humanitarian law and described the strikes as war crimes.

The reported attacks come amid several days of US military operations in southern Iran. Iranian officials say they have responded by targeting US bases, military facilities and strategic sites across the region.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that US military bases and economic assets in the Gulf have been used to support attacks against Iran, including operations that it says have caused civilian casualties. Within this context, Tehran characterizes its strikes on such facilities as retaliatory actions against military operations originating from or supported by those bases.

Iranian officials have also continued to accuse both the United States and “Israel” of coordinating military pressure against the country.