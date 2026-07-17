Sayyed Al-Houthi: Saudi Escalation Will Be Answered in Kind as Yemen Rejects Surrender

By Staff, Agencies

Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi affirmed that Yemen will not surrender in the face of Saudi aggression, warning that any further escalation or tightening of the blockade will be met with an equivalent response.

In his weekly address, Sayyed Al-Houthi said Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen has continued for years without any legal justification, describing it as part of Riyadh’s alignment with Washington and “Israel” against the peoples of the region.

He stressed that if Saudi Arabia chooses full-scale escalation, Yemen’s response will be proportional, declaring that “blockade will be met with blockade.” He also revealed what he described as the deterrence equation established by Sanaa, stating, “Sanaa International Airport for Riyadh’s airport.”

Sayyed al-Houthi said Saudi Arabia targeted Sanaa International Airport because it opposed efforts to ease the blockade on Yemen and became angered even by Yemen’s restrained response.

Addressing broader regional developments, he argued that every major conflict in West Asia stems from the Zionist project and its pursuit of the so-called “Greater ‘Israel’” agenda. He described the Zionist movement and its allies as among history’s greatest tyrants, accusing them of exploiting peoples and destabilizing entire nations to advance expansionist ambitions.

He asserted that the United States, “Israel,” and their partners are responsible for the instability engulfing the region, accusing them of plundering resources, violating international law, and fueling continuous wars beginning with Palestine.

Sayyed al-Houthi said Washington and “Israel” disregard international agreements and United Nations resolutions while openly pursuing policies of destruction and displacement. He stated that the “Israeli” occupation has continued killing Palestinians despite ceasefire arrangements, while any Palestinian act of resistance is met with widespread international condemnation.

He said the occupation’s so-called “yellow lines” in Gaza and Lebanon amount to land seizure, occupation, and collective punishment, accompanied by the destruction of homes, attacks on civilians, and efforts to force Palestinians from their homeland.

According to Sayyed Al-Houthi, the occupation’s continued expansion of settlements and seizure of Palestinian property in the occupied West Bank demonstrate that “Israel” has abandoned any commitment to negotiated peace and instead seeks to erase the Palestinian cause entirely.

He also pointed to what he described as escalating crimes against Palestinians, including acts of sexual violence, stressing that confronting the Zionist project remains both a religious and humanitarian obligation for the Islamic Ummah.

Turning to Saudi Arabia’s regional role, Sayyed Al-Houthi accused Riyadh of obstructing any unified Islamic position in support of Palestine and preventing meaningful action, including economic boycotts of the “Israeli” regime.

He said Saudi Arabia has worked alongside the United States, “Israel,” and Britain to weaken regional unity while portraying Palestinian resistance as terrorism instead of supporting the struggle for liberation.

Speaking on Lebanon, Sayyed Al-Houthi praised the Islamic Resistance for defending the Arab and Islamic Ummah, criticizing Lebanese authorities for distancing themselves from Hezbollah under what he described as US pressure.

He argued that Hezbollah and Iran’s support for the Resistance should be regarded as strategic strengths for Lebanon rather than liabilities, adding that Saudi influence in Lebanon serves the interests of “Israel,” while the Resistance remains committed to defending the nation. He reaffirmed that the Axis of Resistance would never abandon its allies.

On Iran, Sayyed al-Houthi said the recent US-“Israeli” aggression sought to break the Islamic Republic but instead ended in failure, describing Iran’s steadfastness and response as a victory not only for Iran but for the entire Ummah.

He warned that had the campaign against Iran succeeded, the aggression would have expanded to other countries, arguing that Iran’s resilience serves as a protective barrier for all peoples of the region, including the Gulf states.

Sayyed al-Houthi said there is now growing recognition that the US-“Israeli” campaign against Iran failed to achieve its objectives, adding that Iran’s success should encourage regional governments to reconsider policies that remain subordinate to Washington and “Israel.”

Discussing Yemen’s own role, Sayyed Al-Houthi said the Yemeni people entered into direct confrontation with the United States in support of Gaza, fighting what he described as two intense rounds of conflict after Washington intervened on behalf of the “Israeli” occupation.

He criticized Saudi Arabia for tightening the blockade on Yemen during that confrontation, accusing Riyadh of deepening the humanitarian crisis while continuing to deprive Yemenis of their sovereign wealth and basic rights.

Sayyed al-Houthi further alleged that Saudi Arabia has cooperated with “Israel” against Yemen for years and is abandoning all humanitarian obligations associated with the de-escalation process.

He accused Riyadh of attempting to control Yemen’s economy and freedom of movement, including access to medical travel abroad, while denying the Yemeni people the benefits of their own oil resources.

Concluding his speech, Sayyed Al-Houthi warned Saudi Arabia against believing it can continue imposing pressure on Yemen without consequences, insisting that any future escalation would be met with a decisive response and reaffirming that the Yemeni people remain committed to defending their sovereignty, supporting Palestine, and standing alongside the Axis of Resistance.