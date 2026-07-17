IRG Strikes US Command Center in Syria’s Al-Tanf in Retaliation for American Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced that it has carried out a series of retaliatory military operations against US military positions in Syria and across the Gulf, describing the strikes as a response to continued American aggression against Iran and its civilian infrastructure.

According to a statement issued by the IRG’s Public Relations Office, the Aerospace Force launched a surprise strike on a US special operations command center in the Al-Tanf area of Syria as part of the 11th wave of Operation Nasr 2.

The IRG said the operation destroyed a radar system, several helicopters, and inflicted heavy casualties on US forces. It described the strike as retaliation for the deaths and injuries caused by US attacks on Iran, particularly the previous night’s strike in Iranshahr.

The statement also announced coordinated strikes against a US military base in Kuwait, where Iranian forces reportedly targeted a US radar installation, two major weapons depots, two HIMARS surface-to-surface missile launchers, and stored missiles. The IRG described the operation as an initial response to what it called US crimes against civilian centers and communications personnel inside Iran.

The 12th wave of Operation Nasr 2 was dedicated to employees of Iran’s Rajaa Railway Company, whom the IRG said had been affected by recent US attacks.

In the 13th wave of Operation Nasr 2, the IRG announced strikes against US military assets in Oman, including a US naval radar on Little Quoin Island in the Strait of Hormuz and an aerial radar installation in Oman’s Ghanem region.

The operation was dedicated to the people of Khuzestan, Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, with the IRG reaffirming that retaliatory operations would continue as long as American attacks persist.

The IRG also declared that the Strait of Hormuz remains under the control of its naval forces, warning that continued US aggression would be met with measures affecting maritime traffic.

According to the statement, Iran would not allow the export of oil or gas through the Strait of Hormuz while US attacks continue. The IRG further asserted that American military operations have already caused a significant decline in regional energy production and exports, pledging to continue responding proportionately.

Separately, Iran’s Army [Artesh] announced the 11th phase of Operation Saegheh, targeting US military facilities in Bahrain in response to American attacks on Iran.

According to the military statement, “Arash” offensive drones struck a US helicopter and reconnaissance aircraft staging area at Al-Sakhir Air Base, including facilities associated with P-8 maritime patrol aircraft.

The Iranian military stressed that the country’s security and independence remain a red line and warned that any further hostile action by the United States would receive a swift and decisive response.

In another phase of Operation Saegheh, the Artesh announced drone strikes against US force staging areas in Kuwait using “Arash” unmanned aerial vehicles, reiterating that Iran would confront any pressure or aggression with full determination.

The latest military operations followed another wave of reported US attacks across several Iranian provinces.

Iranian officials said the United States struck the city of Veysian in Lorestan Province, while explosions were reported at Bandar Lengeh Port in Hormozgan Province.

Authorities in Bushehr Province also reported renewed US attacks, with Iranian state media saying one civilian was injured and that electrical infrastructure and a fuel storage tank at Iranshahr Airport sustained damage.

Iran’s Ministry of Energy further announced that US strikes damaged electricity transmission lines serving Bandar Abbas and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that the death toll from US strikes on roads and bridges serving Bandar Khamir Port in Hormozgan Province had risen to seven people, with nine others injured after attacks targeting infrastructure linked to the port.

The reported casualties come amid an expanding US military campaign targeting civilian infrastructure, military installations, and strategic sites throughout Iran.

Iranian military officials have vowed that any further American aggression will be met with immediate and proportional retaliation, while reiterating that continued escalation could have significant consequences for US military assets across the region and for maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.