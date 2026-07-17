Knesset Dissolves as Bibi Faces Growing Political Pressure Ahead of October Elections

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Knesset voted overnight to dissolve itself, triggering early elections and marking a significant setback for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as political divisions deepen amid the entity's wars on Iran and Lebanon, the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and Netanyahu’s continuing corruption trials.

The vote officially ends the current parliamentary term, with settlers set to head to the polls on Oct. 27 to elect a new 120-member Knesset.

Until a new coalition is formed, Netanyahu’s government will remain in office in a caretaker capacity, with its authority largely limited to routine administrative affairs.

Before dissolving, the Knesset approved several pieces of legislation, including a temporary law extending mandatory military service from 30 months to 32 months. According to the legislation, the extension is intended to address the occupation military’s growing operational demands amid ongoing regional confrontations.

Lawmakers also passed the Basic Law on Torah Study, legislation ending the arrest of individuals accused of evading military service, a bill permitting gender-segregated academic programs for advanced degrees, amendments to communications regulations, and legislation separating some of the powers of the Attorney General.

With parliament dissolved, political parties have begun preparations for the election campaign, including selecting candidates, negotiating alliances, and competing to secure a parliamentary majority.

Current opinion polls indicate Netanyahu’s coalition is unlikely to secure the 61 seats required to form a government, although opposition parties also face significant challenges in assembling a governing majority.

Meanwhile, ‘Israeli” media reported that Sara Netanyahu has been lobbying officials within the entity’s so-called “National Security Council” and the “Shin Bet” to secure personal security protection for herself and her two sons for the next five years, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming elections.

According to Channel 12 and Ynet, the request has yet to receive formal approval, with security agencies reportedly acknowledging existing threats while questioning the need to commit to a fixed five-year arrangement.

A meeting of the ministerial committee responsible for “Shin Bet” affairs, which was expected to discuss the issue, was postponed. Reports suggest the “Shin Bet” may approve an extension of security coverage in the short term without guaranteeing long-term protection.

“Israeli” media also reported that Netanyahu’s office has intensified pressure on security officials, arguing that the war with Iran and broader regional tensions justify extending protection for the prime minister’s family.

Sources familiar with the discussions said the Netanyahu family fears losing state-funded security if Netanyahu is voted out of office, recalling that after his electoral defeat in 2021, security details and chauffeur services for Sara Netanyahu and their sons, Yair and Avner, were withdrawn within months based on professional recommendations.

While Benjamin Netanyahu is entitled to state security protection for 20 years after leaving office, any future protection for his family would reportedly depend on periodic assessments by security agencies rather than a guaranteed long-term arrangement.

Separately, “Israeli” media reported that Netanyahu’s son Yair has legally changed his name to Yonatan Hon. According to “Haaretz”, tax documents from late 2024 listed his previous name, while more recent records show the new identity alongside the same identifying information and a symbolic address recorded as “Balfour 0.”

The report added that Yair’s brother, Avner, changed his surname to Avi Segal several years ago. Under that name, he purchased an apartment in Oxford, England, for £502,000 in cash, a move “Israeli” media said was intended to reduce public scrutiny.

The developments come as the Netanyahu family continues to face growing legal, political and public pressure inside “Israel” and internationally, with the dissolution of the Knesset further highlighting uncertainty surrounding Netanyahu’s political future.