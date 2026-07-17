Trump Renews Attacks on US Media, Calls for Revoking TV Network Licenses

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on major American media outlets, calling for the broadcast licenses of television networks that declined to air his primetime address on election security to be revoked, according to Politico.

CNN, ABC and NBC chose not to provide live coverage of Trump’s speech, in which he alleged that China unlawfully obtained millions of US voter records as part of broader efforts to influence the 2018 and 2020 elections.

CBS, MS NOW and Fox News, however, aired at least portions of the address, while NBC and ABC also made the speech available through their streaming platforms.

Reacting to the decision, Trump accused the networks of deliberately refusing to broadcast his message.

“In a rare move, NBC and ABC fake news have both said that they would not cover this speech. They knew what it was about. Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses,” he said.

The decision by several broadcasters is not without precedent. US television networks are under no legal obligation to carry presidential addresses during primetime, and such speeches have traditionally been reserved for periods of national emergency or other major national events.

In recent years, networks have also declined to air speeches by other presidents. Several broadcasters chose not to carry President Joe Biden’s 2022 address on threats to democracy, while ABC, CBS, and NBC similarly passed on President Barack Obama’s 2014 primetime speech on immigration.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that media organizations he considers hostile should face regulatory consequences.

He previously argued that ABC should lose its broadcast license following the suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after the death of Charlie Kirk. In a separate social media post published in December, Trump also asserted that television networks whose coverage is “almost 100% negative” should have their licenses terminated.

Despite Trump’s demands, the Federal Communications Commission [FCC] does not possess unilateral authority to revoke the licenses of broadcast networks based on editorial decisions or political coverage.

Any action affecting broadcast licenses is governed by the Communications Act, established FCC review procedures, and constitutional protections for freedom of speech and the press under the First Amendment.

Trump’s latest remarks mark another escalation in his long-running confrontation with major US media organizations, as tensions between his administration and sections of the American press continue to intensify.