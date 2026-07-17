China Rejects Trump’s Claim of Beijing Election Interference as US-China Tensions Rise

By Staff, Agencies

China has rejected US President Donald Trump’s accusation that Beijing orchestrated the theft of hundreds of millions of American voter records in an attempt to influence the 2020 US presidential election, dismissing the claim as unfounded.

Trump made the allegation during a primetime address, accusing Chinese intelligence agencies of illegally obtaining approximately 220 million voter files containing personal information, including names, addresses, phone numbers, and political affiliations.

He described the alleged breach as an “unprecedented election security nightmare” and the largest compromise of US election data in history, claiming that Beijing had created a dedicated unit to exploit the information.

Trump further alleged that US intelligence agencies discovered the activity in 2020 but concealed it from him and Congress. He did not announce any retaliatory measures against China.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington rejected the accusations, with spokesperson Liu Chang stating that China “has never and will never interfere in the presidential elections of the US.”

Reports have noted that Chinese efforts to collect publicly available voter information have been known for years. Much of the data involved can be accessed through public records or purchased commercially, and experts have said that while such information could provide insight into voters, possession of the data alone would not enable the manipulation of election results.

Documents released by the White House included assessments from senior cyber intelligence official Chris Porter, who suggested that China may have taken limited exploratory steps aimed at undermining Trump’s campaign against then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

However, Porter reportedly agreed with the broader intelligence assessment that there was no evidence China attempted to interfere with the actual election process.

Trump’s allegations come ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s expected visit to Washington in late September, at a time when Beijing and Washington are attempting to maintain a fragile trade truce.

According to reports, Beijing is preparing for the visit, with Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu expected to travel to Washington to help arrange the upcoming talks.

Analysts warned that Trump’s accusations could place additional strain on US-China relations and complicate diplomatic efforts. Denis Simon of the Quincy Institute said the remarks elevated alleged Chinese election interference into a major national security issue.

However, he noted that heightened rhetoric does not necessarily prevent summit diplomacy, with the central question being whether both governments can continue negotiations while simultaneously accusing each other of serious security threats.

The latest dispute follows Trump’s previous visit to China in May, where discussions with Xi failed to produce a major breakthrough on trade. China pledged increased purchases of US agricultural products and agreed to buy Boeing aircraft, though the reported aircraft commitment was later reduced.

Trump also said he raised arms sales to Taiwan during talks with Xi. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory, while Washington maintains security ties with the island.