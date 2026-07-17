Hezbollah Denies Reports Attributing False Positions to Party Officials

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The Media Relations Unit dismissed reports circulating in parts of the media that attributed certain positions to party officials during meetings with the President of the Republic, stressing that the claims are entirely false and contradict Hezbollah’s well-established and publicly declared positions.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement: