Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The Media Relations Unit dismissed reports circulating in parts of the media that attributed certain positions to party officials during meetings with the President of the Republic, stressing that the claims are entirely false and contradict Hezbollah’s well-established and publicly declared positions.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

In recent days, a number of media outlets have circulated reports claiming that Hezbollah officials expressed certain positions on a range of issues during meetings with the President of the Republic. These alleged positions are inconsistent with Hezbollah’s established principles and its clear, publicly declared stance. Yesterday, one Lebanese political figure repeated these claims during a televised talk show.

Hezbollah Media Relations wishes to affirm that these reports are entirely false and without any basis in fact.

We also reiterate that Hezbollah’s positions, whether expressed publicly or in private meetings, are consistent and unwavering on all issues. This applies both to our participation in supporting Gaza, which remains a principled, religious, moral and humanitarian commitment that Hezbollah is proud of, and to our categorical rejection of direct negotiations with the “Israeli” enemy.