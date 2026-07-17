Merz Warns US Against Interfering in German Elections

By Staff, Agencies

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned the administration of US President Donald Trump against interfering in Germany's upcoming federal elections, stressing that foreign funding of political parties is prohibited under German law.

Germany is scheduled to hold federal elections in September, with immigration expected to be one of the central issues of the campaign.

Speaking on Wednesday, Merz said it is illegal for political parties in Germany to receive financing from abroad and expressed confidence that Germany's international partners would respect the country's legal framework.

"I assume that our friends around the world, in particular, will also abide by these legal rules that we have established in Germany," Merz said.

His remarks came after the US State Department announced a nearly $5 million grant program aimed at supporting projects focused on democratic resilience, the rule of law, freedom of expression and the press, and human rights across Europe.

According to the State Department, funded projects should address issues including national sovereignty, migration, censorship, and legal challenges while promoting what it described as a shared political philosophy and common Western civilizational heritage.

Merz stressed that Germany does not interfere in US elections and said he expects the United States to observe the same principle.

"For our part, we do not interfere in American elections. Conversely, I do not want the American government or institutions close to the government to interfere in German elections," he said.

Although political parties are not explicitly listed among those eligible for the grants, Merz emphasized that German law prohibits foreign financing of political actors.

Responding to the criticism, a US State Department spokesperson told Politico that the Trump administration remains committed to promoting democracy and human rights globally, including in Europe.

The spokesperson said the funding is intended to help European partners strengthen democratic institutions while protecting their sovereignty and civilizational identity from external threats.

According to The Guardian, the grant program forms part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to redirect US government funding toward supporting nationalist and right-wing groups across Europe.

The newspaper reported that the program's eligibility criteria are broad, allowing applications from individuals and government institutions without clearly defining who qualifies.