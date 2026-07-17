Netanyahu Fails to Secure White House Meeting With Trump

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to secure a meeting with US President Donald Trump despite weeks of efforts by his office to arrange another visit to the White House, according to Axios.

White House officials were reportedly surprised by media reports in “Israel” claiming that Netanyahu would meet Trump on Monday, stressing that no appointment had been confirmed or added to the president's schedule.

Netanyahu has visited the Oval Office six times since Trump returned to office, more than any other foreign leader. Previous meetings were typically arranged within days, making the absence of a confirmed visit notable.

The reported delay comes amid growing differences between Washington and the “Israeli” occupation, five months after the United States and the occupation jointly launched the war against Iran.

According to the report, the episode may also reflect broader disagreements over Washington's post-war regional strategy, particularly Trump's efforts to secure normalization between Saudi Arabia and the “Israeli” occupation.

Trump told Axios earlier this month that Netanyahu had called him during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence to request another meeting.

The US president reportedly suggested that Netanyahu travel to Washington after the NATO summit held in Ankara on July 7 and 8. However, Trump returned from the summit without any meeting being scheduled.

Netanyahu's office later informed “Israeli” media that he planned to travel to the United States to attend the funeral of former Senator Lindsey Graham and hoped to meet Trump during the visit.

Preparations reportedly included placing Netanyahu's official aircraft on standby and dispatching security and protocol officials to Washington.

The trip was ultimately canceled, with Netanyahu's office stating that Graham's funeral had been postponed.

However, two White House officials told Axios that Netanyahu had never received confirmation of a meeting with Trump.

"Our impression was that Bibi was trying to will a meeting into existence," one White House official said.

While it remains unclear whether the Trump administration formally rejected the request, Netanyahu ultimately failed to obtain the White House meeting he had sought.