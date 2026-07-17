Six Palestinians Killed as “Israeli” Ceasefire Violations Continue in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation continued violating the Gaza "ceasefire" for the 281st consecutive day, with attacks across the Strip over the past 24 hours killing six Palestinians and injuring several others.

Early on Thursday, Palestinian Mohammad Tayseer Obeid was killed and six others, most of them women and children, were wounded after an “Israeli” drone struck a residential apartment in the Al-Taj Building on Al-Yarmouk Street, west of Gaza City.

In a separate attack, “Israeli” drones assassinated Anas Hamdan, 34, the military media official of the al-Qassam Brigades, after firing missiles at him in northern Khan Younis. The strike killed Hamdan and wounded five other Palestinians.

Earlier, Nihad Riyad Arouqi was killed when “Israeli” aircraft targeted a tent sheltering forcibly displaced civilians in the Al-Mina area west of Gaza City.

On the ground, occupation forces installed a gate on Al-Rashid Road opposite the al-Mawasi area in Rafah, while continuing attacks that included gunfire directed at tents housing displaced families and the construction of sand berms to further isolate Rafah from the rest of the Gaza Strip.

“Israeli” tanks also carried out heavy shelling east of Khan Younis, while occupation naval vessels opened fire toward the coast of Gaza City.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, four Palestinians were brought to hospitals after being killed during the previous 24 hours, while 28 others were injured.

The ministry said the total number of Palestinians killed since the start of the "ceasefire" on October 11 has risen to 1,127, with 3,643 others injured. It also reported that the number of recovered Palestinian bodies has reached 800.