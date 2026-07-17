US Senate Advances Bill Expanding Sanctions on Russia

By Staff, Agencies

US Senate Majority Leader John Thune has initiated the legislative process that could lead to Senate consideration of a bill expanding sanctions against Russia and increasing security assistance for Ukraine, according to The Hill.

On Thursday, Thune placed the House-approved H.R. 2913 bill on the Senate calendar, allowing lawmakers to begin reviewing the legislation and addressing any procedural objections before a potential vote.

The bill includes approximately $1.3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine and broadens sanctions targeting Russia.

According to The Hill, H.R. 2913 could also serve as the legislative vehicle for a separate sanctions package negotiated by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, which proposes additional economic measures against Moscow.

The Graham-backed proposal would impose tariffs on major importers of Russian energy resources, although a revised version reportedly reduces the proposed tariff rate on the five largest buyers of Russian oil and gas from 500% to 100%.

The updated draft would also exempt US allies, including Japan and France, which continue to import Russian natural gas.

The proposal has reportedly faced opposition from some Republican lawmakers, including Senator Rand Paul, who oppose imposing steep tariffs on major purchasers of Russian energy such as China and India.

The legislation will now proceed through the Senate's legislative process before any decision on a final vote.