Araghchi Says “Israeli” Influence Campaign on US Will ’Soon Unravel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the “Israeli” campaign aimed at drawing the United States into what he described as an "unwinnable war of choice" against Iran will "soon unravel," accusing the occupation of manipulating US policymakers and suppressing dissenting voices.

In a post published on X on Friday, Araghchi made the remarks as US strikes on southern Iranian cities and ports continued for a sixth consecutive day despite a war-ending memorandum of understanding signed between Tehran and Washington.

The Iranian foreign minister turned accusations of foreign influence toward Washington's regional ally, writing, "Americans are being warned of Foreign Influence. How about the extensive “Israeli” campaign to bamboozle the US administration into an unwinnable war of choice?"

Araghchi further alleged that the occupation was using US taxpayer funds to silence critics inside the United States, adding that "it will all soon unravel."

His post included a screenshot of a Time magazine investigation alleging that “Israeli” authorities had hired Brad Parscale, former campaign manager and digital strategist for US President Donald Trump, to lead a large-scale influence campaign targeting American conservative audiences.

The comments came days after US Vice President JD Vance criticized members of the “Israeli” cabinet for attempting to shape American public opinion in favor of prolonging the war against Iran.

In an interview published on Wednesday, Vance said that while he trusted some members of the “Israeli” government, others were "manipulating and trying to change American public opinion to keep the war going on indefinitely."

Vance also claimed that individuals linked to figures within the “Israeli” regime had organized a campaign against him, including media leaks and social media attacks, in an effort to undermine his support for a negotiated agreement with Iran based on President Trump's stated guidelines.