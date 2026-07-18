IRG: USV Depot and AI Center in Bahrain Destroyed During 17th Wave of Op. Nasr 2

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced that it carried out new retaliatory strikes against US-linked targets in Bahrain, stating that it destroyed a depot housing US unmanned surface vessels [USVs] and the country’s main artificial intelligence center during the 17th wave of Operation Nasr 2.

According to IRG Statement No. 25, the operation was launched in response to overnight US strikes on Iranian infrastructure, particularly attacks on bridges that Iranian authorities said killed and injured civilians.

The IRG said its forces struck a US facility storing unmanned surface vessels in Bahrain, claiming that a large number of the vessels were destroyed in the resulting fire.

It also announced that multiple ballistic missiles and dozens of drones targeted Bahrain’s principal artificial intelligence center, alleging that the facility had assisted US forces in identifying and selecting targets during attacks on Iran. The IRG said the site was completely destroyed.

In its statement, the IRG warned that any future US attacks on Iranian bridges, transportation networks, or civilian infrastructure would trigger strikes against what it described as the most important industrial, information technology, and artificial intelligence assets belonging to companies with American shareholders throughout the region.

The IRG further declared that Iran would target the most valuable investments of US companies in countries hosting American military bases, regardless of their location.

The IRG also asserted that governments hosting US military installations share responsibility for what it described as American war crimes committed against Iran.

The latest operation comes as Iranian retaliatory military actions continue to expand following the collapse of the June Memorandum of Understanding and ceasefire.

Earlier, the IRG announced a surprise strike against the US special operations command at the Al-Tanf garrison in southeastern Syria during the 11th wave of Operation Nasr 2. The announcement followed reports from local sources cited by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights that an attack had occurred in the Al-Tanf area, where US-led coalition forces continue to maintain a military presence.

Iran has also announced strikes targeting Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, and additional US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait as part of its expanding regional response.

Separately, the Iranian Army announced that its Navy launched a land-to-sea cruise missile during the 13th phase of Operation Sa’eqa [“Thunderbolt”], targeting what it described as a vessel belonging to the “aggressor enemy” in the northern Indian Ocean.

According to the Iranian military, the strike forced the vessel to withdraw after causing panic among its crew.

The announcements come as US forces continue military operations against southern Iran, while Tehran has expanded retaliatory strikes against US military bases, strategic assets, and naval deployments across the region.

As the conflict enters its second week, both sides continue exchanging attacks amid stalled diplomatic efforts. Washington has maintained that negotiations can proceed only under its existing conditions, while Tehran insists that meaningful talks cannot resume until US military operations cease and sanctions are lifted.