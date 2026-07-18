Sanaa Demands Unrestricted Airport Reopening

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen's national negotiating delegation reiterated that Sanaa International Airport must reopen to all destinations without exception, rejecting what it described as attempts to resolve the issue through partial measures.

Furthermore, the source in the negotiating delegation told the Yemeni news agency Saba that Yemen's demand remains the unrestricted reopening of the airport to all destinations.

The source said any airline announcements on flights to and from Sanaa would be welcomed only if agreed upon with the relevant authorities and implemented without restrictions, rejecting what it described as symbolic or partial measures that circumvent Yemen's demands.

According to the delegation, negotiations are no longer limited to the issue of Sanaa International Airport but now encompass all humanitarian files, foremost among them the payment of public sector salaries.

The remarks came amid renewed discussions over measures linked to Yemen's humanitarian situation and the ongoing blockade.

In this context, Yemen stressed that its humanitarian demands extend beyond the reopening of Sanaa International Airport, stressing that it seeks a decisive end to the blockade.

It also described Friday's mass demonstrations as unprecedented, saying they reflected public support for Sanaa's leadership as all available options remain under consideration amid ongoing negotiations.

According to Yemen's Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Sanaa International Airport has resumed operations after repair crews restored damage caused by recent Saudi attacks.

The airport had been struck days earlier, forcing an Iranian Mahan Air passenger jet carrying an official Yemeni delegation from Tehran to divert and land safely at Hodeidah International Airport

The reopening came a day after the Yemeni Armed Forces warned airlines against using Saudi airspace until the blockade on Sanaa International Airport is lifted, following Saudi strikes on the airport and Yemen's retaliatory missile and drone operation targeting Abha International Airport.

Moreover, Yemeni Military Media released footage highlighting potential Saudi military and economic targets should the aggression continue.