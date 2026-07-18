Governor: Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills Seven Russian Warehouse Workers

By Staff, Agencies

Seven warehouse workers were killed and another 25 people were injured after Ukrainian drones struck a Wildberries logistics center in Tambov Region overnight, Governor Evgeny Pervyshov said.

The attack targeted the online retailer’s facility in the city of Kotovsk while employees were working the night shift. The injured were transported to hospitals in Kotovsk and the regional capital, Tambov, while authorities said assistance would be provided to the families of those killed.

Ambulances, firefighters, emergency personnel, and law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene. The fire at the warehouse was extinguished, although emergency services continued working at the site.

Governor Pervyshov stated that the drones were equipped with shrapnel designed to maximize casualties, describing the strike as a premeditated terrorist attack deliberately targeting civilians.

Another Wildberries logistics center was also attacked overnight in Elektrostal, around 50 km east of Moscow, the company said.

Employees were evacuated as firefighters and emergency services responded to the scene. According to Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov, 24 people were injured in the attack.

The strikes formed part of a broader Ukrainian drone raid on Moscow Region.

A drone also crashed on the grounds of an oil depot in Noginsk, an industrial city around 35 km east of Moscow, sparking a fire. As a precaution, authorities evacuated a nearby maternity hospital, transferring all patients and staff to other medical facilities. An apartment block in the city was also evacuated. Governor Vorobyov said two people were injured.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said more than 370 UAVs had flown toward the Russian capital since 8:30 p.m. Friday. According to Sobyanin, most of the drones were intercepted by Russian air defenses at long range, while another 64 were destroyed as they approached Moscow.

In neighboring Vladimir Region, Governor Aleksandr Avdeev said a Ukrainian drone struck an apartment in a residential building in the city of Vladimir, triggering a fire. Residents were evacuated while emergency services extinguished the blaze.

The latest barrage followed another large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on Thursday, when Russian authorities said more than 200 UAVs were launched toward Moscow, with most intercepted before reaching the capital.

Russian authorities have described the strikes as indiscriminate terrorist attacks aimed at civilians and intended to divert attention from Ukraine’s battlefield setbacks.

In response, Russia has continued its campaign of long-range strikes against what it describes as Ukrainian military-industrial and dual-use infrastructure. Recent operations have focused on Kiev, targeting military production facilities, drone assembly and storage sites, and weapons depots.