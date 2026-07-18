IRG Expands Retaliatory Ops., Strikes US Military and Intelligence Sites in Bahrain and Kuwait

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced a new wave of retaliatory operations targeting US military and intelligence infrastructure in Bahrain and Kuwait, while the Iranian Army confirmed separate drone strikes against US facilities at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base.

According to an IRG statement, the Naval Force carried out the 19th wave of Operation Nasr 2, launching coordinated drone and missile strikes against a fuel support pier used by the US Navy at Kuwait’s Al Ahmadi Port and a gathering point for US military aircraft at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

The IRGC also announced the destruction of a US data intelligence center in Bahrain identified as Batelco, along with a US signals and telecommunications center in Kuwait, describing the strikes as part of Iran’s ongoing response to American aggression.

In a separate statement covering the 18th wave of Operation Nasr 2, the IRG said its Ground Force struck the US Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, destroying a radar installation and targeting a logistical support center at Camp Arifjan, where it said a number of US personnel were killed.

The statement added that Iranian forces also destroyed a weapons maintenance and repair hangar as well as a drone storage facility during the operation.

The IRG accused Washington of resuming a war that it said had never truly ended, arguing that after suffering repeated battlefield setbacks and witnessing the growing capabilities of Iran’s Armed Forces, the United States had shifted away from direct confrontation.

According to the IRG, the United States has instead resorted to attacks on civilian infrastructure and the killing of civilians in an attempt to compensate for what it described as military failure.

The IRG said that, in the absence of international institutions capable of preventing what it called American crimes, Iran would continue to exercise its legitimate right to respond proportionately to aggression.

It also warned governments hosting US military bases that they should prepare for reciprocal Iranian operations and activate civil defense measures to protect civilians from the consequences of continued American military activity.

The statement added that Iran had deliberately confined its latest operations to military objectives, while warning that continued US attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure could prompt broader retaliatory measures.

Separately, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced the 15th phase of Operation Sa’eqa, confirming drone strikes against US military facilities at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

According to the Army, one-way attack drones struck aircraft hangars, aircraft parking areas, fuel depots, and several bridge connections inside the base.

The Army said the operation was carried out in response to what it described as the crimes of the United States and in honor of the martyrs of Iran, particularly those martyred in the country’s southern provinces during recent American attacks.

Iranian military officials described Sheikh Isa Air Base as one of the most important operational and logistical centers supporting US air and naval forces in the region, asserting that the facility has played a central role in operations directed against Iran.

The Army also paid tribute to the people of southern Iran, describing them as a symbol of resilience from the years of the imposed war to the present confrontation with the United States and its ally, "Israel."

Reaffirming its commitment to defending the country, the Army declared that Iran’s Armed Forces remain prepared to sacrifice in defense of the nation, stressing that retaliatory operations will continue as long as American aggression persists.