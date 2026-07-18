IRG Reports Tankers Destruction: ’Not A Single Drop of Oil’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said two oil tankers exploded and caught fire after entering a mined area south of the Strait of Hormuz.

In its latest Statement [No. 26], the IRG said two oil tankers attempted to pass through a route south of the Strait of Hormuz after being misled by US intelligence organizations.

According to the statement, the vessels exploded and suffered extensive fires after entering the area.

Furthermore, the IRG warned that the strategic waterway is now "completely closed" and declared that "not even a single drop of oil and gas" will be allowed to leave the region until United States attacks on Iran come to an end.

The statement also urged vessels not to be "deceived" into entering the designated corridor, warning that doing so would endanger both lives and property.

The announcement came amid continued US attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure and Tehran's stated efforts to enforce its maritime security arrangements in the Gulf as the confrontation expands across the region.

Meanwhile, the IRG announcement followed a new wave of Iranian operations targeting US-linked positions in the region, including reported missile strikes on the US-used Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, as Tehran continued retaliatory operations amid escalating tensions across West Asia.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia activated early warning systems and air raid sirens in al-Kharj and Yanbu after detecting reported Iranian missile launches, with the alerts coming as Iranian operations continued targeting US-linked military positions across the region.

Separately, US strikes targeted bridges and a tunnel in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, damaging key transport routes, while authorities in Yazd reported additional projectiles hitting areas near the city amid escalating US-Iran tensions.