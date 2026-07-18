Republicans Escalate Dispute Over Canadian Wildfire Smoke

By Staff, Agencies

United States President Donald Trump threatened additional tariffs on Canada as smoke from severe wildfires spread across parts of the United States, worsening air quality for millions.

Simultaneously, Republican lawmakers called for sanctions against Ottawa over its handling of the fires.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he planned to speak with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about Canada's response to the wildfires, warning that the "cost of this pollution" would be added to tariffs.

The remarks came a day after Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio announced plans to introduce legislation imposing sanctions on Canada and Canadian officials, accusing Ottawa of failing to adequately prevent wildfires.

Similarly, four Republican House members from Michigan urged Canadian Prime Minister Carney to strengthen wildfire management, warning that the US would take action independently if Canada failed to address the issue.

In response, Carney defended Canada's approach, telling reporters: "Fighting climate change is the responsibility of all countries, including the United States."

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford pushed back against the criticism, urging Washington to provide assistance in fighting the fires rather than assigning blame, and noting that Canada had previously supported the US during similar crises.

The dispute unfolds as Canada battles hundreds of active wildfires, with thousands evacuated and millions of acres burned, while major blazes also continue across the United States, causing widespread smoke impacts on both sides of the border.

As a result, smoke from Canadian wildfires affected around 109 million people across the US Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, with several major cities recording unhealthy air quality levels.

Beyond the immediate crisis, critics have highlighted the United States' role as a major oil and gas producer and its historic greenhouse gas emissions, warning that recent fossil fuel policies could hinder efforts to address increasingly severe wildfire seasons.