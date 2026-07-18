IRG Calls on Jordanians to Rise Against US Forces, Claims Strike on American Base in Azraq

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In a statement attributed to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], the force claimed responsibility for a missile and drone strikes on a US military base in Jordan, and called on the Jordanian people and armed forces to take up what it described as their duty to confront American forces.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards issued the following statement: