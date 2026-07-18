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IRG Calls on Jordanians to Rise Against US Forces, Claims Strike on American Base in Azraq
Translated by Al-Ahed News
In a statement attributed to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], the force claimed responsibility for a missile and drone strikes on a US military base in Jordan, and called on the Jordanian people and armed forces to take up what it described as their duty to confront American forces.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards issued the following statement:
In the name of Allah, the Breaker of the Tyrants
{So whoever has assaulted you, then assault him in the same way that he has assaulted you.}
To the honorable people of Jordan and the brave soldiers,
Just as the Iranian people's continued presence in the streets for 140 days in support of the Islamic Revolution astonished the world, the continued response of the fighters of Islam, backed by divine support and crowned with decisive victories, have stunned the enemy, thrown it into confusion and defeat, and forced it to withdraw from the battlefield and resort to war crimes and inhumane attacks against civilian centers and institutions.
The child-killing US military is attempting to conceal its defeat in direct confrontation with our Armed Forces by attacking hospitals, bridges, railways, ports, airports and by killing civilians.
Before dawn today, in response to the crimes committed by the American enemy last night, the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards launched Operation "Nasr 2" under the slogan "Ya Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas [AS]." Our fighters carried out a coordinated and intensive missile and drone assault on fighter aircraft positions and a major launch platform at the US military base in Azraq, Jordan, completely destroying at least two American aircraft and three US drones, while inflicting heavy damage on several others.
Now it is your turn, honorable people of Jordan and brave soldiers.
According to the religious rulings of scholars from all Islamic schools of thought, the invading unbelieving soldiers occupying Muslim lands have forfeited the sanctity of their blood.
Today, the US military, whose hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of Muslims in Afghanistan and Iraq, and thousands more in Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, the Philippines, and Palestine, is within your reach. Your religious and humanitarian duty is to confront them by every available means and to cleanse the sacred land of Jordan of those responsible for the killing of innocent Muslims.
{O you who believe! if you help (the cause of) Allah, He will help you and make firm your feet.}
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