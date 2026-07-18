Iranian Retaliatory Strikes Wound US Troops as Resistance Ops. Expand Across the Region

By Staff, Agencies

Several US service members were injured after Iranian retaliatory strikes targeted military facilities in Jordan earlier this week, according to a report by CBS News, as Iran continued expanding its response to ongoing American aggression.

Citing anonymous US officials, CBS reported that strikes on at least two Jordanian military bases used by US forces left several American personnel wounded. No fatalities among US or Jordanian forces were reported, while the number of injured troops and the extent of their injuries were not disclosed.

The US Department of War has not officially confirmed the reported casualties or responded to the report. Officials have also not specified which military installations were targeted, although US aircraft routinely operate from several Jordanian bases.

The reported injuries come after days of Iranian missile and drone operations targeting US military positions across Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Iraq and Syria in response to renewed US attacks on Iranian territory and civilian infrastructure.

On Friday night, US Central Command launched its seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran, prompting another round of Iranian retaliatory operations.

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced that the 14th phase of Operation Sa’eqa [Lightning] targeted fuel storage facilities at Jordan’s Al-Azraq Air Base, an ammunition depot at Kuwait’s Al-Udeiri Camp, and headquarters buildings, ammunition storage sites, and bridge connections at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

Separately, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced that its ballistic missiles struck US fighter aircraft stationed at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.

Video footage circulated by open-source observers appeared to show Patriot air defense missiles being launched as Iranian projectiles approached the base, followed by what appeared to be multiple impacts. Neither Washington nor Amman has confirmed damage resulting from the latest strikes.

Iranian officials have maintained that their retaliatory operations have inflicted significant losses on US forces throughout the region.

The IRG announced on Friday that it had successfully struck US fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft in Jordan, in addition to targeting US personnel and a HIMARS missile launcher in Kuwait, claiming the attacks caused substantial casualties and material damage.

The IRG also stated that numerous US special operations personnel were killed during strikes on military facilities in Kuwait.

The Pentagon has not confirmed the Iranian claims. Meanwhile, US Central Command rejected earlier reports that American troops had been killed during an Iranian strike on the US base at Al-Tanf in Syria, stating that no US personnel had recently been killed or captured in the region.

Earlier this week, the IRG also addressed the people of Jordan and Kuwait, urging them to reject the continued use of their countries as platforms for American military operations against Iran.

Describing Jordan as a land that should not host foreign military occupation, the IRG called on the peoples of both countries to oppose the American military presence and work toward ending the use of regional territory for aggression against Iran and the wider Axis of Resistance, which continues to confront the United States and its ally, “Israel.”