UN Warns: Gaza Farmers Rebuild Amid ’Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian farmers are reportedly working to revive agricultural production in Gaza after the war destroyed or damaged most of the enclave's greenhouses.

According to the United Nations, farmers need essential supplies, including tools, seeds, fertilizer, and water, to resume cultivating crops such as cucumbers and tomatoes.

Alessandro Mrakic, Head of the Gaza Office for the United Nations Development Programme [UNDP] Gaza Office Head Alessandro Mrakic said many displaced families returned after multiple relocations and received 200 relief housing units, allowing them to restart agricultural production, including eggplants, tomatoes, and molokhia.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization [FAO] said it expanded its cash assistance program to support around 1,500 Palestinian farmers during Gaza's 2026 planting season, with the initiative expected to provide fresh produce for more than 100,000 people.

The FAO further warned that Palestinian farmers in Gaza are being pushed into shrinking areas amid ongoing "Israeli" aggression, urging access to farmland, coastal areas, and essential agricultural supplies.

Meanwhile, UN agencies reported continued displacement challenges, while aid efforts reached hundreds of thousands of people and provided educational support for children.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm over settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, as UN officials reported continued settler violence and urged "Israel" to halt settlement activity which violates international law and undermines prospects for a political solution.