US War Crime: Iran’s Power, Water Sites Targeted

By Staff, Agencies

United States terror missiles targeted power facilities and water pumping stations near Jask Port in Iran's Hormozgan province, disrupting water supplies, according to the provincial council.

According to the council, US attacks over the past several hours also targeted three other bridges, including one located near the city of Minab. It also said that the Shour River Bridge, located on the road linking Bandar Abbas and Sirjan, came under another US attack.

The council further stated that the Shahid Mirzaei Tunnel in Bandar Abbas "has been closed in both directions as a result of the attacks carried out by the enemy."

IRNA, citing the governor of southern Iran's Hormozgan Province, reported that the US attack on parts of the province's infrastructure damaged four communications network hubs.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Embassy in India also stated that US missiles targeted power facilities and water desalination pumps at the pier in the village of Boonji, located in Jask County, slamming the attack as a "war crime".

According to the statement posted on X, several missiles struck the electrical infrastructure and desalination pumps at the village's pier, disrupting the supply of drinking water to several villages in western Jask County.

The embassy added that relevant authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage and investigating the full scope of the incident.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said two oil tankers exploded after entering a mined route south of the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the waterway was "completely closed" and vowing to halt oil and gas flows until US attacks on Iran end.