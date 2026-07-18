Maine Migrant Death Fuels Pressure for ICE Investigation

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic lawmakers are demanding a review of Immigration and Customs Enforcement's [ICE] hiring practices and a probe into the killing of an immigrant in Maine by one of the agency's officers, after reports cited accusations from the officer’s relatives about a history of violent and threatening conduct.

The Associated Press, the Portland Press Herald, and National Public Radio [NPR] identified the officer as David Brouillette, citing information provided by members of his family.

The outlets also reported claims that Brouillette had experienced mental health issues and had allegedly subjected his former wife to violent and threatening conduct.

The Guardian could not independently verify the allegations or confirm Brouillette’s role in the fatal shooting of Joan Sebastian Duran Guerrero in Maine, while the Department of Homeland Security has not publicly identified the officer.

Meanwhile, democratic lawmaker Bennie Thompson questioned ICE’s vetting and training procedures, while the death of 25-year-old Colombian national Guerrero intensified scrutiny of the agency following another fatal shooting involving an ICE officer in Texas.

The deaths of Guerrero and Salgado, along with two other ICE-related deaths that week, intensified calls for independent investigations into DHS and its immigration enforcement practices. Thompson called for the officer involved to be removed and held accountable.

For his part, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the Trump administration’s rapid ICE expansion, accusing it of deploying thousands of agents without adequate vetting and accountability, and linking the policy to deadly consequences.

AP and NPR reported that Brouillette, the alleged ICE officer involved in Guerrero’s death, had a history of reported threatening behavior, including a voicemail allegedly left for his former wife.

Reports identified him as a former military member and police officer who joined ICE in 2025, while DHS declined to confirm his identity but said the officer had nearly a decade of federal law enforcement experience. Guerrero is survived by his partner and three-year-old daughter.