AIPAC Ends Fundraising For Democrats Over ’Israel’ Stance

By Staff, Agencies

The American "Israel" Public Affairs Committee [AIPAC] has reportedly suspended fundraising support for more than two dozen House Democrats after they backed a measure to cut billions of dollars in US military aid to the "Israeli" occupation entity.

More than 100 House Democrats backed an amendment to the 2027 national security funding bill that sought to block aid to "Israel" and cut $3.3 billion from the Foreign Military Financing program.

The amendment was defeated 104-314-10, with Democrats split on the measure and Rep. Thomas Massie the only Republican to support it, highlighting growing divisions within the party over US support for "Israel".

Visitors to AIPAC's online fundraising platform can no longer contribute to certain "pro-'Israel'" incumbents who supported Massie's amendment.

Those removed from the portal include House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark [Mass.], former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.], and Rep. Jake Auchincloss [D-Mass.], among others.

By contrast, donation links remained active as of Friday evening for House Democrats who voted against the amendment, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries [N.Y.] and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar [Calif.].

“AIPAC members are deeply appreciative of their representatives who stand on principle and are disappointed by those who don’t,” Deryn Sousa, an AIPAC spokesperson, told The Hill in a statement.

Democrats are facing growing pressure from the party’s progressive wing over unconditional US support for "Israel" amid the Gaza humanitarian crisis.

AIPAC backing has also become a key dividing line in Democratic primary races, reflecting wider tensions between centrist and progressive factions.

In a statement defending his position, Auchincloss said "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump should be held responsible for their “disastrous war against Iran, their empowerment of settler violence in the West Bank, and their strategic incoherence against Islamist terrorism.”

“The authority from Congress to finance and sell American-made weapons to allies is a grant of trust to both a presidential administration and its counterparty heads of government,” he wrote, adding that the actions of the president and prime minister had caused that trust to be “sacrificed".

This is not the first instance in which AIPAC has suspended campaign fundraising activity in response to lawmakers' votes.

In May 2024, the organization removed its direct donation option for 15 Republican members of Congress who opposed a $14 billion emergency military aid package for "Israel".