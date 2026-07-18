Ukraine: Second Day of Protests Over Defense Shake-Up

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets for a second consecutive day to protest the abrupt dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who had been at odds with military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Meanwhile, several thousand protesters gathered outside the presidential office after Fedorov was excluded from a surprise government reshuffle, a move that analysts said exposed weaknesses in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership and unsettled senior European officials.

President Vladimir Zelensky has defended his decision, saying he was forced "to choose between sides [when honestly] what I want most is unity."

The removal of the popular and innovative minister has drawn a sharp reaction, with reports pointing out the move is shocking because Fedorov had successfully leveraged drone and missile technology.

Earlier on July 17, speaking at a press conference alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Zelensky acknowledged a "challenging dialogue" between dismissed Defense Minister Fedorov and the military's commander in chief, Col Gen Syrskyi.

Zelensky went on saying, "I would very much like to see unity. The sides have not found it. And the problem lies not only with the sides, but with me as well."

"But things are as they are. And in such a situation, you have a choice: either one side or the other."

Zelensky has appointed the acting head of Ukraine's security service, Yevhenii Khmara, as acting defense minister and asked parliament to approve him in the position.

The decision to back Syrskyi sparked public anger and concern among Ukraine’s foreign partners, with protesters rallying outside the presidential office carrying signs reading "For what?" and "Is your head screwed on?", while chanting "Syrskyi out."

Meanwhile, Fedorov accused Ukraine’s military leadership of blocking reforms and relying on Soviet-style practices, saying support for military brigades was based on "loyalty" rather than data, making it "impossible to develop the system."

Fedorov said the general staff blocked his reform plans and engaged in "bureaucratic wrangling," adding that he proposed replacing Syrskyi before being dismissed. He argued Ukraine must abandon this culture to effectively confront Russia "with minimal losses."

Fedorov said he rejected Zelensky’s offer to remain as a government adviser, as parliament approved Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko’s resignation amid a broader government reshuffle.