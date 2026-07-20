New Satellite Images Reveal Extensive Damage At US Al Udeid Base

By Staff, Agencies

Satellite images released by Iranian media on Sunday purported to show severe damage to a US Air Force warehouse used for spare parts and logistical equipment at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar following Iranian missile strikes carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG].

The IRGC said Friday that its Aerospace Force launched a large-scale strike on Al Udeid Air Base, destroying a long-range radar system and several US aerial refueling aircraft, while heavily damaging others.

The developments came as additional satellite images released Sunday showed the destruction of a military aircraft hangar at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti [Azraq] Air Base, which hosts US forces.

Earlier today, the IRG conducted a simultaneous missile and drone strike against the US base in Azraq, Jordan, targeting fighter shelters and a large parking ramp, according to the IRG's Public Relations Office.

The IRG said the strike, carried out in the early hours as part of the 20th wave of Operation Nasr 2, was launched in response to the previous night's US aggression, saying it destroyed at least two US fighter jets and three aircraft while heavily damaging several others at the Azraq base in Jordan.

The strikes came shortly after a series of successive attacks launched by Iranian armed forces against US bases in the region, including Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, where the US side acknowledged the deaths of two American soldiers and the loss of another.

Earlier, US network Fox News reported that at least 13 American soldiers had been injured as a result of recent Iranian attacks targeting US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

As part of the simultaneous Iranian attacks, footage and satellite images showed damage at the US base in Erbil and a fire at a Kuwaiti power station following reported Iranian strikes.

Meanwhile, media reports said US officials acknowledged advances in Iran's missile capabilities, while Tehran said its operations targeted US bases in response to repeated US attacks on Iranian territory and were not directed at the region's peoples.

Footage published by Tasnim News Agency showed what it said was a US MQ-9 drone downed by the IRG Aerospace Force over Ahvaz, while separate footage showed the wreckage of a US LUCAS drone that Iranian military officials said was shot down by the Navy's air defense systems in southern Iran.