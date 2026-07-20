’Israeli’ Attacks on Gaza Continue as 3,795 Violations Recorded

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] intensified their aggression across the Gaza Strip, targeting tents housing displaced Palestinians and carrying out extensive demolitions in residential areas of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, the IOF reportedly continued targeting tents belonging to displaced families in several areas across the besieged enclave.

In addition, the IOF were also conducting large-scale demolitions of residential blocks in Khan Younis, alongside artillery shelling directed at the city’s southern outskirts.

Elsewhere in Gaza City, heavy artillery fire targeted several neighborhoods, while IOF vehicles opened fire toward Al-Sikka Street in the southeastern al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

Regarding humanitarian assistance, Gaza's media office reported that only 59,613 aid trucks had entered Gaza out of 168,000 trucks that were expected to arrive by that point, representing a compliance rate of no more than 35%.

Similarly, it said movement through the Rafah crossing remained severely restricted, with only 9,268 travelers allowed to leave out of 24,600 who were expected to be permitted to travel after the agreement to reopen the crossing was reached, a compliance rate of 37%.

Furthermore, the report cited continued violations of the ceasefire agreement on October 11, stating that 3,795 violations had been recorded, resulting in the martyring of 1,168 Palestinians and injuries to 3,734 others.

It added that 149 people had been detained since the agreement went into effect.

Meanwhile, the overall martyrdom toll since the beginning of the "Israeli" genocide on October 7, 2023, has now surpassed 73,250 Palestinians martyred and more than 173,751 injured.

In response, the Gaza Government Media Office denounced the "Israeli" occupation for continuing systematic attacks and worsening the humanitarian crisis, urging ceasefire mediators to pressure the occupation to halt reported violations of the agreement.