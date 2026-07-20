- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
CENTCOM Confirms US Soldier Killed After Remains Found in Jordan
By Staff, Agencies
The United States Central Command [CENTCOM] said Sunday that unidentified remains were recovered following an Iranian attack in Jordan, while confirming the loss of another US service member in a separate Iranian drone incident in northern Iraq.
As a result, the newly announced death raises the officially acknowledged American military death toll in the war on Iran to 17, with more than 430 personnel wounded. Should the remains recovered in Jordan be identified as those of the service member reported missing after the July 17 attack, the official death toll would rise to 18.
The latest update adds to the mounting battlefield cost Washington has struggled to disclose fully to the American public, amid repeated discrepancies surrounding the Pentagon’s casualty figures.
Meanwhile, CENTCOM said a US service member was killed on July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian drone in northern Iraq, while another was wounded.
In a separate development, unidentified remains recovered after the July 17 Iranian attack in Jordan are being examined to determine if they belong to a missing US service member, with the official toll pending identification.
Recent admissions have intensified scrutiny over Washington's casualty reporting, with media investigations exposing gaps between Pentagon disclosures and reported figures.
Furthermore, the discrepancies, particularly over wounded troops, have raised questions over transparency as US forces continue facing Iranian retaliatory operations across the region.
Comments
- Related News