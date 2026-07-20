US Aggression on Iran Continues for Ninth Night Straight

By Staff, Agencies

The United States Central Command [CENTCOM] announced that it had launched another wave of strikes against Iran, marking the ninth consecutive night of US aggression on the country.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the strikes were aimed at degrading Iranian military capabilities and what it described as Iran’s ability to control the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the latest strikes add to a widening confrontation involving reciprocal attacks, heightened military deployments, and the killing of US military personnel across the region.

Furthermore, the latest US aggression over the past 24 hours targeted the Iranian city of Abadan in Khuzestan Province.

At the same time, Iranian media outlets reported explosions in the ports of Mahshahr and Imam Khomeini in Khuzestan, while Mehr News Agency reported that air defenses were activated in Konarak Port in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Additionally, Tasnim News Agency reported that US attacks targeted the cities of Tabriz, Chabahar, and Konarak, while reports indicated that US attacks were carried out against eight Iranian cities within minutes.

Separately, Iranian state media reported explosions in Bushehr and Jask Port, while the Iranian news agency reported that eight projectiles struck Chabahar Port and Katark Port in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Moreover, Fars News Agency reported that two projectiles struck a site in Bushehr, while Iranian television reported hearing three explosions in Tabriz.

Iranian television also reported that the site targeted in Sirik Port had come under attack in previous days, adding that the strikes were aimed at disrupting Iran’s ability to monitor the Strait of Hormuz.