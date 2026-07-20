Torres Delivers Spain’s World Cup Triumph

By Staff, Agencies

Spain have been crowned world champions for the second time after Ferran Torres delivered the decisive extra-time strike to seal a dramatic 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final.

In a tense showdown, La Roja finally broke through Argentina’s defensive resistance in the 106th minute, with the Barcelona winger finishing off a move that reflected Spain’s dominance throughout the match.

The victory completes a remarkable period for Spanish football, adding the World Cup title to the European Championship trophy won two years earlier.

Throughout the final, Spain dominated much of the final, creating more chances than Argentina, who struggled to threaten in attack. Despite Emiliano Martinez’s impressive saves, Ferran Torres scored the decisive extra-time goal after Nico Williams kept a cross alive, securing Spain’s World Cup triumph.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s challenge became harder after Enzo Fernandez was sent off late in normal time, leaving his team with 10 players. Spain maintained control in extra time before tensions rose after the final whistle, with Leandro Paredes also receiving a red card following a confrontation.

Ultimately, Spain secured their second World Cup title after a dominant tournament run, becoming only the second Spanish team to simultaneously hold the European Championship and World Cup crowns. La Roja’s triumph followed a commanding campaign defined by possession, attacking strength, and tactical control.

Elsewhere, US President Donald Trump was booed during the trophy presentation after appearing alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino to hand the World Cup trophy to Spain captain Rodri.

Following the ceremony, Trump remained on the podium during Spain’s celebrations rather than stepping away after the presentation, standing beside the players as they lifted the trophy at MetLife Stadium.

The moment sparked controversy, as sections of the crowd booed the decision, turning the scene into another disputed episode surrounding the US president’s appearances at major football events.