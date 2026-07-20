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Iran’s Qalibaf: Sacred Unity Key to Victory against Enemies

Iran’s Qalibaf: Sacred Unity Key to Victory against Enemies
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By Staff, Agencies 

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has called for greater national unity, saying adherence to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei's call for "sacred unity" is key for Iran's success in confronting the enemies. 

In a post published on his X account on Sunday, Qalibaf said unity should be regarded not only as a moral or social principle but also as a strategic requirement for the country's security and resilience.

"Insistence on sacred unity is not merely a moral or social recommendation; it is a necessary condition for victory in the struggle against the enemy," Qalibaf wrote.

The parliament speaker further urged Iranians to view compliance with the Leader's guidance as both a religious and national duty, describing it as an important part of the country's "historic role" in the ongoing period of national resistance and governance.

"We should regard obedience to this religious and national directive of the Leader as an important part of our historic role in this national resistance and in administering the country," he said.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed that the United States’ repeated violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] have once again proven the “worthlessness and invalidity” of the American president’s signature.

Qalibaf's remarks came a day after Ayatollah Khamenei, in a statement, stressed that maintaining “sacred unity” at all levels of society and government is essential to realizing the lofty ideals of the Islamic Revolution and safeguarding Iran's dignity and independence, particularly in the face of the “criminal and deceitful American enemy.”

Iran war on iran UnitedStates MohammadBaqerQalibaf SayyedMojtabaKhamenei IranUSMemorandum

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