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Prince Hassan Air Base: A Strategic Military Hub Targeted by Iran

Prince Hassan Air Base: A Strategic Military Hub Targeted by Iran
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic documents the strategic role of Jordan’s Prince Hassan [Al-Jafr H5] Air Base, outlining its military functions, infrastructure, and significance within regional aerial surveillance and operational networks.

The document highlights the base’s reported use in reconnaissance and surveillance missions, command-and-control operations, drone support facilities, and intelligence gathering. It also summarizes the major infrastructure and operational capabilities that have contributed to the base’s strategic importance in regional military planning.

Prince Hassan Air Base: A Strategic Military Hub Targeted by Iran

Iran gulf war on iran UnitedStates USBases

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