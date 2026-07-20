WSJ: ‘Israel’ Spent over $45 Million on AI Propaganda Campaign Targeting US

By Staff, Agencies

The Wall Street Journal has reported that “Israel” is spending tens of millions of dollars on an AI-powered media campaign aimed at improving its image and influencing public opinion in the US.

The country’s standing among Americans has deteriorated in recent years. Some 60% of US adults held an unfavorable view of “Israel” in March, up from 53% last year and 42% in 2022, according to Pew Research Center.

According to an investigation published by the WSJ on Saturday, millions of AI-generated messages have been sent to Americans in recent months from senders using names such as Emma, Sarah, and John.

The messages claim to come from a group called Friends for Peace and ask recipients questions such as “How do you think the US and 'Israel’s' peace talks with Iran will impact global security?” The newspaper said it could find no nonprofit or company registered under that name.

The texts reportedly form part of a broader contract worth more than $45 million which was awarded to an operation led by Brad Parscale, a former campaign manager for US President Donald Trump. Sparkfire, the company operating the text campaign, had received $6.5 million by mid-May.

Parscale’s team has also created pro-“Israel” websites and online posts designed to generate more favorable answers about the country from AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Claude.

Last year, “Israeli” Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that the “Israeli” entity had allocated more than $700 million in its 2026 budget to improve “Israel’s” image worldwide and “shape consciousness.”

At least six companies have been retained for the work in the US, while around three dozen people have registered as foreign agents on “Israel’s” behalf, according to the newspaper.

The US campaign also reportedly includes over $500,000 in advertising through conservative broadcaster Salem Media, where Parscale serves as chief strategy officer. Salem denied paying its hosts to promote particular positions.

In an interview released Wednesday with podcaster Joe Rogan, US Vice President J.D. Vance accused some members of the “Israeli” entity of attempting to manipulate American public opinion to keep the Iran conflict going “indefinitely.”