’Israel’ Weighs in on Labor Palestine Policy in Rare Foreign Intervention

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation entity has publicly criticized the Labor Party’s draft policy platform, claiming it places undue blame on "Israel" for the Gaza conflict while giving what it described as insufficient attention to Hamas’ role.

Ahead of this week’s conference, the "Israeli" embassy in Canberra issued a four-page statement challenging the proposed positions on Palestine, Hamas and settler violence in the West Bank.

In its statement, the embassy said it would continue engaging with the Australian Labor Party through diplomatic channels despite the draft status of the platform.

It also argued that the proposed policy risks placing responsibility for the conflict on one side while overlooking the role of the Palestinian leadership and Hamas.

Notably, it is unusual for a foreign entity to intervene in a domestic party conference, highlighting tensions between Labor and the "Israeli" occupation entity.

Meanwhile, Labor’s platform is reviewed at each triennial national conference, where delegates determine the party’s positions on issues including Palestine and the "Israeli" occupation entity.

Compared with 2023, the 2026 draft platform significantly expands its language on Palestine, reflecting policy shifts following Hamas’ October 7 operation and "Israel’s" war on Gaza.

Previously, the 2023 platform focused almost exclusively on recognizing a Palestinian state, a policy the Australian government formally adopted last August.

By contrast, the draft to be debated in Adelaide includes opposition to the annexation of Palestinian territory and calls for an end to settler violence and the occupation.

In line with that position, the Albanese government has consistently condemned settler violence, joining other Western countries last month in imposing sanctions on perpetrators.

However, the embassy argued settler violence was a “reprehensible but marginal phenomenon” receiving disproportionate attention.

It also objected to changes between earlier and final drafts of the platform.

For instance, a line stating that Hamas must disarm and have no role in a future Palestinian state was removed from the final version.

Nevertheless, the final draft still identifies Hamas as a perpetrator of violence.

Furthermore, the embassy said political parties should focus on conditions for lasting peace rather than assigning blame.

It added that lasting peace could not be achieved through unilateral political declarations or pressure directed at only one side.

Meanwhile, Multicultural Affairs Minister Anne Aly appeared unfazed by the embassy’s intervention, saying it would do “what they feel is right.”

As the conference approaches, Labor’s pro-Palestine and pro-"Israel" factions are expected to seek further amendments to the platform.

For her part, Foreign Minister Penny Wong declined to comment.