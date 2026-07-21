South Africa Allocates $9.5 Billion to Tackle Water Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the government will invest 156 billion rand, approximately $9.5 billion, in water and sanitation infrastructure over the next three years to address persistent water shortages and deteriorating public services.

The announcement comes amid growing public frustration over recurring water disruptions, aging infrastructure, and poor municipal service delivery affecting households and businesses across several parts of the country.

In his weekly newsletter published on Monday, Ramaphosa said the funding forms part of the government's broader public infrastructure investment program.

A central element of the initiative is the newly launched National Water Access Acceleration Programme, which aims to expand access to water through decentralized supply systems, including boreholes, groundwater development projects, and rainwater harvesting.

The program was officially launched in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, a community that has faced years of water supply problems and where a cholera outbreak in 2023 claimed multiple lives.

While noting that South Africa has made significant progress in expanding access to water since the end of apartheid, Ramaphosa acknowledged that many municipalities have failed to adequately maintain infrastructure and deliver reliable water services.

He said some communities continue to experience severe water shortages, declining water quality, and collapsing infrastructure despite constitutional guarantees ensuring access to clean water.

Earlier this year, the government established the National Water Crisis Committee to coordinate investment, institutional reforms, improvements in municipal service delivery, and anti-corruption efforts.

Ramaphosa also announced that legislative reforms are being prepared, including the Water Services Amendment Bill, which is expected to strengthen enforcement measures and increase accountability for municipal officials responsible for water services.